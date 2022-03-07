UrduPoint.com

CDA To Develop Another Park At D-12/2

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 03:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will develop another park at sub-sector D-12/2 to provide maximum recreational spots to the people of area.

The authority has allocated Rs9 million for the purpose whereas tender would be floated in newspapers in the coming weeks, CDA spokesman said on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said more parks were being developed in different sectors on direction of CDA Chairman Amer Ahmed Ali, who had been very keen in development and beautification of the city since taking the charge of civic agency.

Under the project, he said other facilities including swings, walkways, jogging track, cycling track for children would be constructed.

In addition, benches, proper lighting, security and other necessary arrangements would be ensured for the citizens, he added.

The construction of jogging and cycle tracks , he said would provide the residents with an opportunity to enjoy some refreshing moments right at the bottom of the Margallah Hills.

The spokesman added that the Federal apex agency had completely developed as many as five small parks in multiple sub-sectors of D-12 and one big park in its Markaz.

He said 100 per cent civic work at the parks had been completed which included fencing, and installation of new swings, kerbstones, jogging tracks, benches, playing gadgets for kids and others.

To a query, he said three parks were being developed in sector I-14, whereas one at sector I-16.

