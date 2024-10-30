Open Menu

CDA To Develop Bicycle Tracks On Margalla Road, F6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:18 PM

CDA to develop bicycle tracks on Margalla Road, F6

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Wednesday that as part of Phase I, eco-friendly cycling tracks will be developed on Margalla Road, F-6, and Sector G-6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Wednesday that as part of Phase I, eco-friendly cycling tracks will be developed on Margalla Road, F-6, and Sector G-6.

He disclosed while chairing a meeting regarding the Islamabad Bicycle Lane Project here.

Chairman CDA stated that the project will be implemented in phased manner.

He mentioned that activity zones and charging stations for electric bikes will be established within the bicycle tracks project.

The Chairman CDA emphasized that a key objective of the bicycle lane project is to enhance the beauty of city.

He stated that the project will also serve the citizens with an alternative mode of transportation.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa further highlighted that the CDA is promoting a multi-mode transport system in Islamabad.

He assured that safety measures will be ensured in the project and remarked that this initiative will be significant in making Islamabad’s transport system more environmentally friendly.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers from relevant departments.

