CDA To Develop Bicycle Tracks On Margalla Road, F6
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Wednesday that as part of Phase I, eco-friendly cycling tracks will be developed on Margalla Road, F-6, and Sector G-6
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Wednesday that as part of Phase I, eco-friendly cycling tracks will be developed on Margalla Road, F-6, and Sector G-6.
He disclosed while chairing a meeting regarding the Islamabad Bicycle Lane Project here.
Chairman CDA stated that the project will be implemented in phased manner.
He mentioned that activity zones and charging stations for electric bikes will be established within the bicycle tracks project.
The Chairman CDA emphasized that a key objective of the bicycle lane project is to enhance the beauty of city.
He stated that the project will also serve the citizens with an alternative mode of transportation.
Muhammad Ali Randhawa further highlighted that the CDA is promoting a multi-mode transport system in Islamabad.
He assured that safety measures will be ensured in the project and remarked that this initiative will be significant in making Islamabad’s transport system more environmentally friendly.
The meeting was attended by the senior officers from relevant departments.
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital14 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari15 minutes ago
-
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab15 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered15 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 1928 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA28 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements50 minutes ago
-
Accused of double murder case gets capital punishment11 minutes ago
-
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah11 minutes ago
-
PPP stresses fortifying judiciary with 26th Constitutional Amendment11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews polio vaccination campaign11 minutes ago