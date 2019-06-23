CDA to develop I-12, I-14 this fiscal year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated Rs10,873 millions for various development activities for the Capital which includes budgetary provision for development of sectors for which PC-I has been approved.

CDA spokesperson, Syed Safdar Shah, while Talking to APP, said that stalled sectors including I-12, I-14-I-15 and E-12 would be developed during the fiscal year 2019-20.

Moreover, various other development works like construction of underpass between sector F-7/F-8 and G-7/G-8 at Faisal Avenue, Burma Bridge and additional block at Capital Hospital, also been included in the budget, he added.

Besides, Rs 797.19 millions have been kept for various PSDP projects in the Capital including Signal Free Islamabad Expressway.

It is pertinent to mention that allocations have been made for all the projects for which PC-Is and PC-IIs are approved in the 43rd and 44th CDADWP meetings held within 03 months. In this context, the contracts for G-7/G-8 and Park Enclave have already been floated.