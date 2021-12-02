UrduPoint.com

CDA To Develop Miyawaki Forest At G-9

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:00 AM

CDA to develop Miyawaki forest at G-9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will develop a Miyawaki forest at sub-sector G-9/4 to improve air quality in the Federal capital.

The forest would be grown on over ten kanals of state land retrieved by the authority from the encroachers, said its spokesman on Wednesday.

The enforcement directorate, he said had recently handed over the land to the department of environment after removing illegal possession at G-9/4.

The spokesman added that CDA was developing Mayawaki forest on retrieved land on special directions of CDA chairman to mitigate environmental challenges in the capital city.

Miyawaki forest, he said would not only increase green cover in the city but would help avert encroachment on the state land.

He said the Incumbent management of CDA was taking inclusive measures to promote healthy activities in the federal capital residents.

In that regard a ladies park has been set up at sector I-8 with jogging, walking and cycle tracks and swings for young children which would be formally inaugurated on December 03.

Similarly, he said the departments concerned have established four parks in sector I-14, one in sector I-16 and five in D-12.

The parks were decorated with beautiful flowers to provide good atmosphere to the visitors, besides benches for seating, proper lighting and modern security arrangements have been ensured at the area.

