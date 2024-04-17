CDA to develop number of modern parks in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to develop a number of new modern parks within the Federal capital to provide enhanced recreational facilities to the residents of Islamabad and surrounding localities.

“Over the past decade, approximately 37 public parks have been developed by the Authority in the federal capital and are actively formulating a policy to increase their number in the coming years, official sources told APP here Wednesday.

“The process to develop a new park requires three to four months after the completion of the codal formalities,” they added.

Presently, the sources said that the federal capital had six amusement parks, which were considered enough to meet the recreational desires of the resident of Islamabad.

They further said, “The policy has been made that an amusement park will be constructed whenever a new sector is developed.”

The sources have indicated that the CDA in the process of developing multiple new sectors such as I-11, I-12, I-14, I-15, I-16, D-12 and Park Enclave.

Concurrently, the efforts are being made to establish Model Villages and parks in these specified regions.

Further they said that once these areas are fully developed and completed, the new parks will be there to meet the demand and requirements outlined in the CDA-approved layout plan.