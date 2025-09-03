Open Menu

CDA To Develop Three New Graveyards In Islamabad To Meet Growing Demand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM

CDA to develop three new graveyards in Islamabad to meet growing demand

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to develop three new graveyards in Islamabad to address the city’s growing burial needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to develop three new graveyards in Islamabad to address the city’s growing burial needs.

The decision was made during a meeting at CDA Headquarters on Wednesday, chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, following directions from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to officials, approximately 800 kanals of land have been allocated for a new graveyard in Pandorian, while 200 kanals have been earmarked in Malpur and over 10 kanals in Humak.

These sites, officials said, will serve both urban and rural populations of the capital.

“The new graveyards will be developed keeping in view the growing needs of Islamabad’s population,” Chairman Randhawa said, adding that the projects would follow international standards and the “best model” for such facilities.

The CDA has been directed to provide comprehensive funeral and burial facilities at the sites, including boundary walls, walkways, a funeral hall, a mosque, ablution areas, water supply, permanent LED lighting, and parking spaces.

“All necessary resources must be utilized to ensure the provision of the best possible facilities to citizens in their time of grief and difficulty,” Randhawa stressed.

Alongside the construction of new graveyards, existing burial sites across Islamabad are also being upgraded with modern amenities such as security, lighting, and paved walkways.

The CDA further announced plans to introduce special electric funeral buses to ease the transportation of the deceased to both new and old graveyards.

“The free electric funeral bus service will ease the process of transporting the deceased to the graveyard,” Randhawa said, noting that the initiative aims to provide comfort and convenience for families during difficult times.

Islamabad, with a rapidly expanding population, has been facing space shortages in several graveyards.

The CDA’s move to allocate over 1,000 kanals for new sites is expected to significantly reduce pressure on existing facilities while offering citizens better services during burial arrangements.

Recent Stories

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

15 minutes ago
 The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) mark ..

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

15 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112 ..

PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b

15 minutes ago
 Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pa ..

Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost ..

PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition ..

Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..

21 minutes ago
DC, CPO meet South African delegation

DC, CPO meet South African delegation

5 minutes ago
 CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack ma ..

CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs

21 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinna ..

ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

21 minutes ago
 CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain d ..

CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance

21 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents

Two killed in separate incidents

21 minutes ago
 Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic ..

Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan