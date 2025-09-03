CDA to develop three new graveyards in Islamabad to meet growing demand

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to develop three new graveyards in Islamabad to address the city’s growing burial needs.

The decision was made during a meeting at CDA Headquarters on Wednesday, chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, following directions from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to officials, approximately 800 kanals of land have been allocated for a new graveyard in Pandorian, while 200 kanals have been earmarked in Malpur and over 10 kanals in Humak.

These sites, officials said, will serve both urban and rural populations of the capital.

“The new graveyards will be developed keeping in view the growing needs of Islamabad’s population,” Chairman Randhawa said, adding that the projects would follow international standards and the “best model” for such facilities.

The CDA has been directed to provide comprehensive funeral and burial facilities at the sites, including boundary walls, walkways, a funeral hall, a mosque, ablution areas, water supply, permanent LED lighting, and parking spaces.

“All necessary resources must be utilized to ensure the provision of the best possible facilities to citizens in their time of grief and difficulty,” Randhawa stressed.

Alongside the construction of new graveyards, existing burial sites across Islamabad are also being upgraded with modern amenities such as security, lighting, and paved walkways.

The CDA further announced plans to introduce special electric funeral buses to ease the transportation of the deceased to both new and old graveyards.

“The free electric funeral bus service will ease the process of transporting the deceased to the graveyard,” Randhawa said, noting that the initiative aims to provide comfort and convenience for families during difficult times.

Islamabad, with a rapidly expanding population, has been facing space shortages in several graveyards.

The CDA’s move to allocate over 1,000 kanals for new sites is expected to significantly reduce pressure on existing facilities while offering citizens better services during burial arrangements.