CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcity challenges in ICT: DG CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Water Management Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sardar Khan Zimri on Friday said that the CDA and PCRW have jointly dug out 40 underground water reservoirs in Sectors I-8 and I-9 of Islamabad and the Authority would extend it to 100 other underground water reservoirs soon to avoid urban flooding during torrential rains.

In an exclusive interview in programme 'Islamabad Updates' conducted at APP Studios here on Friday, he said Recharge wells are being fully utilized.

Zimri said according to PCRW survey, more than 8 to 10 million gallons of water have been recharged from various rechargeable wells on a daily basis due to recent rain. Our teams formed by the water supply department are also fully monitoring these wells after every rain.

Similarly, in order to maintain the underground water level, the rainwater is collected and after its complete recycling and filtration, it is purified from the polluted elements and transferred underground, he added.

Zimri said apart from this, the work of installation of 60 new recharge wells on behalf of the water supply department is also going on vigorously. So that the water wasted in the rains can be protected as much as possible and the underground water level can also be maintained.

He said that the installation of the remaining rechargeable wells in a short period of 3 to 4 months would be built around hospitals, educational institutions, government institutions, mosques, green areas and other buildings so that the underground water level can be maintained due to boring. In this regard, the process of building survey is going on rapidly by the departments concerned.

It should be noted that while these recharge wells will support the tube wells installed by the water supply department, they will also help in increasing the bore pressure of the residents and maintaining the underground water level, he added.

Zimri said that the Water Supply Directorate, CDA is responsible of Operation & Maintenance of Water Supply Distribution System & Water Resources, provision of Water Supply Connection to the consumers, Development of ground water resources Operation and maintenance of Tube Wells, Water Tanks, Reservoir/Sump, Water Filtration Plants and Water Tanker Service.

He said that the CDA administration has also appealed to the citizens to be careful in using water and avoid wastage of water so that maximum water can be used by the citizens. For the convenience of citizens, the water supply department of CDA has issued a helpline and WhatsApp number 7775444-0335. Apart from this, the water supply department has further appealed to the citizens that if any person found wasting water, they should immediately contact the helpline number or WhatsApp number of the water management wing so that legal action can be taken against him.

Sardar Zimri told that main issue concerning water quality in Islamabad is the old/ outlived water distribution and wastewater collection networks laid side-by-side. Sometimes during non-supply hours (as water supply is intermittent), the sewage leaking through sewerage lines got sucked by the water supply lines and water quality effects. However, whenever any such complaint is reported, prompt action is taken by the concerned staff and the issue is rectified immediately.

Another issue related to water quality is the consumer boring, as such wells are shallower in depth and may get contaminated. However, most of the urban consumers use the shallow bore water for non-potable uses in Islamabad, he highlighted.

DG CDA said that few years ago, water could be found by boring only 50 feet deep. Today, wells have to be dug to more than 100 feet to draw out water. According to the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) water now found at 50 feet is no longer fit for consumption. In some areas of the city, water can only be found at 250-300 feet.

He said that the CDA has also installed about 100 Nos. small Public Drinking Water Filtration Plants throughout the areas under its jurisdiction; Water quality at all major Water Treatment Plants, Public Drinking Water Filtration Plants is monitored by the Water Quality Control Cell (WQCC), C.E Lab, CDA. Occasionally, counter checks are also made through other reputable agencies like PCRWR etc.

DG CDA said that the biggest challenges for depleted water conditions are; climate change, an outdated water supply system and an unaccounted usage of water for the depletion. In recent months, the Simly Dam, one of the main sources of water for the capital, has seen its storage capacity fall rapidly. Additionally, 25 tubewells have dried up.Water is supplied to Islamabad through Surface as well as Ground Water resources.

He expressed a serious concern that groundwater resources are crucial for meeting the water demand in Islamabad. However, unregulated extraction and inadequate recharge measures have led to a decline in groundwater levels. Implementing effective groundwater management strategies, such as controlled extraction, artificial recharge, and aquifer storage and recovery, can help maintain the sustainability of this vital resource.

While responding to another important issue he revealed that Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) is a technique that involves collecting and storing rainwater for later use. This method can help alleviate water scarcity in Islamabad. The City receives a considerable amount of rainfall (average annual rainfall of Islamabad is about 1,300 mm), particularly during the Monsoon season. Implementing RWH systems in residential, commercial, and public buildings can significantly augment the water supply. Government initiatives, incentives, and awareness raising campaigns should be introduced to encourage adoption of rainwater harvesting techniques.

He said that Mandatory Requirement is important to legislate a law, making it mandatory for all residential and commercial buildings that have dug a water well to pump the water for their use to bore a recharging well (to use rainwater to recharge aquifer) within a period of one year.

He said a law has already been promulgated making it mandatory for all new construction of residential and commercial buildings to have rainwater recharge and storage tank. This law must be implemented in letter and spirit.

The CDA has recently implemented a Project regarding "Rainwater Harvesting for Groundwater Recharge in Islamabad" with technical assistance of PCRWR.