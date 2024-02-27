CDA To Digitalize Parking Facilities In Capital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:39 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has signed an agreement with a private company, M/S AJCL, to digitise the parking facility in Islamabad on a revenue-sharing basis
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has signed an agreement with a private company, M/S AJCL, to digitise the parking facility in Islamabad on a revenue-sharing basis.
“An important milestone has been achieved, and this decision has also been ratified in the 9th meeting of the CDA board on October 5, 2023,” said a press release issued by CDA on Tuesday. It said that this step will help CDA eliminate problems like traffic jams in the city of Islamabad, along with promoting the economy.
“Under this agreement, the installation of the latest parking equipment and the latest parking management system will be introduced in all car parking lots in Islamabad city.
Similarly, in this project, the implementation of automatic and smart parking system at all parking sites of Islamabad is also included,” it said, adding that in the bidding process, eight firms submitted technical and financial proposals until the last date of November 30, 2023, and the financial bids were opened transparently on January 9, 2024.
M/S AJCL was declared the successful bidder with a 75% revenue share. That is, 25% of the revenue received for parking will be given to M/S AJCL, while 75% of the revenue will be given to CDA.
Recent Stories
Fire broke out in oil tanker
China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal
Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect arrangements for PSL 9 matches
MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers
SFA decides to launch awareness campaign on hygiene principles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire broke out in oil tanker6 minutes ago
-
Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention6 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP caretaker government6 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 296 minutes ago
-
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system11 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal12 minutes ago
-
MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers4 minutes ago
-
SFA decides to launch awareness campaign on hygiene principles4 minutes ago
-
Nominated CM Ali Amin Gandapur assures to resolve issues in Peshawar4 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.56b from 85,747 defaulters in 162 days4 minutes ago