CDA to engage business community in Idependence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday directed to engage corporate sector and business community in the celebrations on Independence Day, August 14.

The CDA chairman during a meeting with a delegation of businessmen emphasized the need to instill patriotism in the new generation through grand celebrations.

He apprised the participants about the initiative of a business-friendly and open-door policy for the corporate sector and business community in Islamabad.

He announced the establishment of a Business Facilitation Center to streamline business and investment processes.

Chairman Randhawa directed the display of joint venture rules and future projects on the CDA website for ease of access.