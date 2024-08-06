CDA To Engage Business Community In Idependence Day Celebrations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday directed to engage corporate sector and business community in the celebrations on Independence Day, August 14
The CDA chairman during a meeting with a delegation of businessmen emphasized the need to instill patriotism in the new generation through grand celebrations.
He apprised the participants about the initiative of a business-friendly and open-door policy for the corporate sector and business community in Islamabad.
He announced the establishment of a Business Facilitation Center to streamline business and investment processes.
Chairman Randhawa directed the display of joint venture rules and future projects on the CDA website for ease of access.
