CDA To Engage Students In Capital Beautification
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday proposed a competition among university students to harness fresh ideas in beautifying the Federal capital.
The CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in a meeting renewed his commitment to the long-term beautification of Islamabad, following praise from the Prime Minister during the recent SCO summit.
He emphasized the need to sustain and enhance ongoing beautification efforts, stressing the importance of building CDA’s in-house capacity.
The meeting covered several key initiatives, including the revitalization of fountains across the city and the resumption of work on a dancing fountain at Ankara Park.
The DG Environment provided an update on tree plantations and the transformation of Islamabad into a "city of flowers."
Chairman Randhawa also called for permanent lighting on Constitution Avenue and other prominent areas.
Similarly, digital streamers are to be installed in key commercial zones.
He directed the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to draft Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for kiosks ("khokhas") and ensure that open spaces around commercial centers remain green.
The CDA’s strategic beautification efforts aim to elevate Islamabad as a model of urban aesthetics and sustainability, enhancing the city's appeal for both residents and visitors.
