UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Enhance Beauty Of Capital City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:28 PM

CDA to enhance beauty of capital city

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmad here on Friday said that CDA was utilizing all available resources for enhancing the beauty of capital city by making it clean and green

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmad here on Friday said that CDA was utilizing all available resources for enhancing the beauty of capital city by making it clean and green.

He said this while visiting various places of Islamabad.

He said that the work has been started on the projects of the lane marking on roads, restoration of street lights, cleanliness of parks, public places, and nullahs.

Thousands of flower saplings have been planted to restore the green character of the city, he added.

Chairman CDA directed the officers and workers to restore all the street lights as soon as possible so that the citizens can be facilitated.

The complaints of citizens regarding sewage should be addressed promptly. While directing the Director Road Maintenance, he said that attention should also be paid on link roads and others side by side the main roads.

He said that facilitating the masses of capital city is the top priority of the CDA.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Capital Development Authority All Top

Recent Stories

Baitul Mal MD inaugurates digital facilitation cen ..

20 seconds ago

Trump moves to end Sudan terror listing

22 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

23 seconds ago

Punjab Jinnah tour golf championship begins

25 seconds ago

No plan to lay off employees: MD PTV

27 seconds ago

Sam Bennett wins Vuelta stage 4 as Roglic keeps ov ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.