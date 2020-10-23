CDA to enhance beauty of capital city

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmad here on Friday said that CDA was utilizing all available resources for enhancing the beauty of capital city by making it clean and green

He said this while visiting various places of Islamabad.

He said that the work has been started on the projects of the lane marking on roads, restoration of street lights, cleanliness of parks, public places, and nullahs.

Thousands of flower saplings have been planted to restore the green character of the city, he added.

Chairman CDA directed the officers and workers to restore all the street lights as soon as possible so that the citizens can be facilitated.

The complaints of citizens regarding sewage should be addressed promptly. While directing the Director Road Maintenance, he said that attention should also be paid on link roads and others side by side the main roads.

He said that facilitating the masses of capital city is the top priority of the CDA.