CDA To Ensure Proper Security Arrangements At F-9 Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 03:37 PM

CDA to ensure proper security arrangements at F-9 Park

Capital Development Authority (CDA) would make proper security arrangements at F-9 Park to ensure safety of the visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) would make proper security arrangements at F-9 Park to ensure safety of the visitors.

The authority would install modern CCTV cameras, besides hiring services of security companies, said its spokesman on Wednesday.

He said the guards would be deployed at all entry and exit points in the park, whereas CCTV cameras would be linked with Islamabad Safe City for monitoring.

Tenders in that regard would be floated in news papers soon after estimation of cost, he added.

Due to special interest of CDA chairman to promote healthy activities in the Federal capital, he said repair and maintenance of parks underway across the city.

Similarly, orders were issued to re-install broken fences at the park and proper lighting arrangements.

The spokesman added that the federal apex agency was considering installation of sign boards at various locations in the park to the convenience of the visitors.

Sanitation arrangements were also being improved with installation of trash bins at appropriate places, alongside the walking tracks to provide healthy and clean environment to capital dwellers.

Likewise, deliberations underway for more deployment of CDA staff for proper maintenance and look after at the Park.

To increase green cover and improve air quality at the park more plants and trees would be planted with special focus on seasonal flowers and fruit trees, he maintained.

