Open Menu

CDA To Establish Housing Control Agency To Address Property-related Grievances

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 08:46 PM

CDA to establish housing control agency to address property-related grievances

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will establish a dedicated building and housing control agency to address property-related grievances in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) will establish a dedicated building and housing control agency to address property-related grievances in Islamabad.

It was decided in seventh meeting of the CDA Board chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday.

In a bid to safeguard public investments, the Board decided to publish the names of illegal housing societies on the CDA website and through media channels.

Chairman Randhawa also directed officials to upload a zone-wise list of legal housing societies, enabling citizens to verify a society’s legitimacy before investing.

To uphold accountability, the CDA Board approved hiring a consultant for a third-party audit of all ongoing development projects. This move is part of the authority’s internal accountability mechanism to ensure transparency in project execution and financial management.

The Board greenlit the redevelopment of the Arts and Craft Village to transform it into a tourist hotspot.

Chairman Randhawa instructed the Engineering and Planning members to conduct an on-ground assessment for improvements.

Additionally, plans for a Food Street and pedestrian tracks in Blue Area were approved to boost commercial activity and walkability.

Meanwhile, Plot No. 28 in I-8 Markaz was conditionally restored under CDA’s policy, pending clearance of outstanding dues.

The Rawilpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was granted a three-month extension to manage garbage collection and transportation in Islamabad.

The Board also approved the establishment of permanent, scientifically designed landfill sites in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that these sites would follow eco-friendly standards, incorporating Waste-to-Energy technology to minimize pollution.

Recent Stories

Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor ..

Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade cri ..

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Ind ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Indian Prime Minister in his hono ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE, China strengthen economic cooperation at AIM ..

UAE, China strengthen economic cooperation at AIM Congress 2025

19 minutes ago
 Just solution to Palestine issue key to regional s ..

Just solution to Palestine issue key to regional stability: Arab Parliament Spea ..

20 minutes ago
 51 winners in 30th Sharjah Educational Excellence ..

51 winners in 30th Sharjah Educational Excellence Award

35 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
US business delegation visits Iraq to sign deals

US business delegation visits Iraq to sign deals

49 minutes ago
 SGMB launches third edition of Diploma in Governme ..

SGMB launches third edition of Diploma in Government Communication

49 minutes ago
 CDA to establish housing control agency to address ..

CDA to establish housing control agency to address property-related grievances

4 minutes ago
 US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRA ..

US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRAD]  for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Booksellers Conference 2025 concludes

Sharjah Booksellers Conference 2025 concludes

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore ..

Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan