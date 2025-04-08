CDA To Establish Housing Control Agency To Address Property-related Grievances
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 08:46 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) will establish a dedicated building and housing control agency to address property-related grievances in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) will establish a dedicated building and housing control agency to address property-related grievances in Islamabad.
It was decided in seventh meeting of the CDA Board chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday.
In a bid to safeguard public investments, the Board decided to publish the names of illegal housing societies on the CDA website and through media channels.
Chairman Randhawa also directed officials to upload a zone-wise list of legal housing societies, enabling citizens to verify a society’s legitimacy before investing.
To uphold accountability, the CDA Board approved hiring a consultant for a third-party audit of all ongoing development projects. This move is part of the authority’s internal accountability mechanism to ensure transparency in project execution and financial management.
The Board greenlit the redevelopment of the Arts and Craft Village to transform it into a tourist hotspot.
Chairman Randhawa instructed the Engineering and Planning members to conduct an on-ground assessment for improvements.
Additionally, plans for a Food Street and pedestrian tracks in Blue Area were approved to boost commercial activity and walkability.
Meanwhile, Plot No. 28 in I-8 Markaz was conditionally restored under CDA’s policy, pending clearance of outstanding dues.
The Rawilpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was granted a three-month extension to manage garbage collection and transportation in Islamabad.
The Board also approved the establishment of permanent, scientifically designed landfill sites in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that these sites would follow eco-friendly standards, incorporating Waste-to-Energy technology to minimize pollution.
Recent Stories
Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade cri ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Indian Prime Minister in his hono ..
UAE, China strengthen economic cooperation at AIM Congress 2025
Just solution to Palestine issue key to regional stability: Arab Parliament Spea ..
51 winners in 30th Sharjah Educational Excellence Award
Gold price drops by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan
US business delegation visits Iraq to sign deals
SGMB launches third edition of Diploma in Government Communication
CDA to establish housing control agency to address property-related grievances
US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRAD] for Pakistan
Sharjah Booksellers Conference 2025 concludes
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade critical to economic de ..4 minutes ago
-
CDA to establish housing control agency to address property-related grievances4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS Gen Munir1 hour ago
-
Carelessness in anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated: DC1 hour ago
-
US Consul General calls on Multan Commissioner1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police Constable laid to rest with full protocol & honours1 hour ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension notice1 hour ago
-
Omar Ayub gets interim bails in eight cases1 hour ago
-
3-member bike thieves gang busted, 2 motorcycles recovered1 hour ago
-
Three liquor suppliers, illegal arm owner arrested1 hour ago
-
CPO orders inquiry into police misbehaviour with journalists on Adiala Road1 hour ago
-
FESCO resolves 592 complaints in a single day through open courts1 hour ago