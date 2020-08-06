UrduPoint.com
CDA To Establish New Directorate For Processing Building Plans

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:26 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved establishment of a new directorate for processing building plans to facilitate the construction industry in line with the government policy in the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved establishment of a new directorate for processing building plans to facilitate the construction industry in line with the government policy in the matter.

CDA has also principally approved establishment of Directorate of Urban Infrastructure Development for liaison with relevant directorates of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

CDA has considered the request of private buildings but has decided not to accede to the same and has advised the building owners to adhere to the new building regulations and payment of dues accordingly.

Capital Development Authority has also approved policy for bus stations; however this will be subject to approval of Islamabad transport authority.

In the spirit of Government policy to encourage construction sector, CDA has decided to provide facilitation of insurance guarantee or mortgage of scalable area in place of bank guarantee. This demand had surfaced in the Meeting with construction sector before Eid. The same has been allowed by CDA.

Aforesaid decisions were taken in a meeting of CDA Board held at CDA Headquarters on Wednesday.

