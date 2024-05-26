Open Menu

CDA To Establish New Waste Management Company For Enhanced Sanitation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A Capital Waste Management Company will be established in Islamabad on the pattern of the Lahore Waste Management Company to improve sanitation and solid waste management.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa and attended by CDA's Member Environment and other officials.

This specialized company will focus on solid waste management and implement CDA's integrated programs in this area.

According to the details, after establishment the company will be made operational throughout the city. Similarly, different categories will be created to dispose of garbage across the city. In which a separate category from residential areas will work.

Similarly, there will be a separate system for commercial waste, while in residential areas there will be a separate system for household waste and a separate system for hospital waste including green waste.

Apart from this, Capital Waste Management Company will work to improve the infrastructure of solid waste, which includes construction of landfill site. For which the land acquisition process has been done.

Similarly, keeping the waste transfer station operational will also be the responsibility of the same waste management company. Moreover, installation of recycling facility along with material recovery facility will also the responsibility of Capital Waste Management Company.

