CDA To Fully Assist NGOs In Keeping Islamabad Clean, Green: Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Noorul Amin Mengal on Monday said the civic agency would extend all-out support to the non-governmental organizations in improving environment of the capital city through the plantation

Addressing the launching ceremony of the spring tree plantation activity at the Arts and Crafts Village, Shakarparian, he said the proactive role of the NGOs in increasing the green cover of Islamabad was imperative.

The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) in collaboration with the CDA and Komatsu conducted the plantation activity at Shakarparian.

Mengal assured the NFEH that the CDA would continue to provide best possible facilitation in keeping Islamabad clean and green.

Head of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs of NFEH Halima Khan, said that so far 400 saplings were planted while 1,000 saplings would be planted in the current season in different parts of the Federal Capital.

She welcomed the CDA chief's assurance for support in expanding the plantation activity to other parts of the Federal Capital.

Halima told the audience that her NGO after successfully running the Clean and Green Karachi campaign in collaboration with the Commissioner and other civic agencies had decided to expand the same drive to other urban centres in Pakistan.

She said that NFEH had a resolve to expand its tree plantation campaign to other parts of Pakistan in collaboration with the corporate sector.

Others who attended the ceremony and took part in the plantation activity included Khalid CTO of Komatsu Soft Pakistan, Samia Rehman, Coordinator CSR activity, Muhammad Munir Director of Parks CDA, Nasir Najam GM of Nestle, Dr. Awais Siraj CEO of Chal Foundation, and Tamana PBS Association.

