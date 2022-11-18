CDA to function citizen club in F-9 park

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has added three private members to the management committee (MG) which will run the Gandhara Heritage, Culture and Convention Centre in F-9 Citizen Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has added three private members to the management committee (MG) which will run the Gandhara Heritage, Culture and Convention Centre in F-9 Citizen Club.

The citizen club, which remained under the health ministry for a couple of years as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The CDA is now planning to make the convention centre functional after getting approval of the three new Names from the Federal cabinet.

"Three new names have been finalised for the committee and now we will move a summary to the federal cabinet for getting approval," said an officer of the CDA.

He said after the approval of the summary, the MG will have seven members - the secretary of interior, the secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division, the CDA chairman, chief commissioner as ex-officio members.

After the approval of the three new members, the composition of the MG will be completed.

The officer said the three private members - renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Mohammad Ali and poet Iftikhar Arif - were already non-executive members of the CDA board.

The officer said the CDA board on Monday approved the names and decided to send a summary to the federal cabinet for approval.

The citizen club spreads over 22 acres with a 265,000 square feet covered area. The building has facilities such as restaurants, an indoor pool, gym, lobby, aerobic area and a fitness centre.

The project of the club building was started by the CDA in 2008 but when the structure was completed the Supreme Court in 2010 took up the case and ruled that the building cannot be used as a club.