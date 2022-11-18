UrduPoint.com

CDA To Function Citizen Club In F-9 Park

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 07:03 PM

CDA to function citizen club in F-9 park

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has added three private members to the management committee (MG) which will run the Gandhara Heritage, Culture and Convention Centre in F-9 Citizen Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has added three private members to the management committee (MG) which will run the Gandhara Heritage, Culture and Convention Centre in F-9 Citizen Club.

The citizen club, which remained under the health ministry for a couple of years as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The CDA is now planning to make the convention centre functional after getting approval of the three new Names from the Federal cabinet.

"Three new names have been finalised for the committee and now we will move a summary to the federal cabinet for getting approval," said an officer of the CDA.

He said after the approval of the summary, the MG will have seven members - the secretary of interior, the secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division, the CDA chairman, chief commissioner as ex-officio members.

After the approval of the three new members, the composition of the MG will be completed.

The officer said the three private members - renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Mohammad Ali and poet Iftikhar Arif - were already non-executive members of the CDA board.

The officer said the CDA board on Monday approved the names and decided to send a summary to the federal cabinet for approval.

The citizen club spreads over 22 acres with a 265,000 square feet covered area. The building has facilities such as restaurants, an indoor pool, gym, lobby, aerobic area and a fitness centre.

The project of the club building was started by the CDA in 2008 but when the structure was completed the Supreme Court in 2010 took up the case and ruled that the building cannot be used as a club.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Capital Development Authority From Cabinet

Recent Stories

CPB chairperson gets Global Collaborative Award

CPB chairperson gets Global Collaborative Award

32 seconds ago
 Govt focused to resolve issues of poor: Nehal Hash ..

Govt focused to resolve issues of poor: Nehal Hashmi

33 seconds ago
 FUUAST Academic Council discusses admission policy ..

FUUAST Academic Council discusses admission policy 2023

35 seconds ago
 Police deploy at German synagogue after bullet hol ..

Police deploy at German synagogue after bullet holes found

36 seconds ago
 Administrator Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

Administrator Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

4 minutes ago
 World Children's Day observed in Abbottabad

World Children's Day observed in Abbottabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.