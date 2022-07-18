UrduPoint.com

CDA To Hand Over Metro Bus Service Operations To Private Company

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board on Monday decided to hand over metro bus service (plying between Peshawar Morr to Islamabad International Airport) operations to a private company at comparatively lowest rate of all such services being operated in the country.

The board meeting presided over by the CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed had accorded formal approval in that regard, a news release said.

The board also awarded a contract to National Logistic Cell (NLC) for constructing bus stations on the routes of Green, Blue metro bus service.

It also approved the construction of segregated tracks for both the buses to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

Similarly, a summary for consultancy for public transport was also presented in the meeting.

The board directed to revise the summary and present it in the next board meeting.

The meeting was attended by the members of the CDA board. Different agenda items were taken into consideration and various projects were also approved in the meeting.

