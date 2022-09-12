UrduPoint.com

CDA To Hands Over 5000 Plots To Owners In Sector I-15

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis was informed that 5000 plots in Sector I-15 are ready for occupancy which will soon be handed over to the owners while the development work is under process on remaining plots

An important meeting related sector development was held under the chairmanship of Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis here on Monday at the CDA headquarters. Officers and project directors of relevant departments including member engineering, member state also participated in the meeting.

While giving a briefing, it was told that the development work on the plots in Park Enclave, Phase-II of Islamabad has also entered the completion stages and the possession will be handed over to the owners soon.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA issued instructions to the officers of the relevant departments and said that all the obstacles in the development of the sectors should be removed as soon as possible and their possession should be handed over to the owners.

In this regard, a committee has also been formed under the directions of the Chairman CDA, which will presents its weekly report regarding sector development.

Apart from this, a committee has been constituted for speedy follow-up and resolution of pending land related cases in the courts under the chairmanship of DG land, which will also submit its report to the Chairman CDA on a weekly basis.

On this occasion, he further said that in view of the fast growing population in Islamabad, special attention should be given to the development of the sectors to meet the residential needs.

