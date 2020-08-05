UrduPoint.com
CDA To Hire Consultant For Two Projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided to engage consultant for two projects included development of parking plazas in Islamabad and development of project to clean nullah and construction of rain water facilities in the city.

CDA management has decided this during a meeting held at CDA headquarters here on Wednesday.

CDA management has decided to establish a special unit by the name of Urban Infrastructure Directorate for this purpose to liaise with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and other organizations.

There is a need for parking facilities in the city and it is expected that the consultant once engaged shall come up with financial model as well as requirements within three months of employment.

Similarly, the CDA management has decided to engage a consultant to improve rain water storage facility across the city. Rain water normally goes waste but with this initiative there will be a possibility to recharge ground water and use for horticulture purposes.

