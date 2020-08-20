UrduPoint.com
CDA To Hire Consultant To Address Traffic Issues

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

CDA to hire consultant to address traffic issues

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hire the services of a consultant to conduct detailed study and provide solution to traffic problems in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hire the services of a consultant to conduct detailed study and provide solution to traffic problems in Islamabad.

In light of the recommendations the apex body will move ahead for construction of parking plazas in the city, said Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed during a meeting with delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Thursday.

"The activity will go a long way in doing away with parking and traffic congestion issues in Islamabad," he added.

He said CDA will also establish an Urban Infrastructure Development Directorate with objective to provide one window solution to problems of the business community related to the civic body.

"CDA is alive and responsive to all problems of industrialists, traders and investors in Islamabad and is working hard to provide all facilities to them in line with the policy of the government," the chairman remarked.

He assured the delegation that Islamabad administration and CDA would jointly work regarding ICCI proposal for establishing a truck stand in Sector I-11/ 4.

The meeting was informed that CDA was undertaking a large number of initiatives for facilitation of investors, industrialists and traders in Islamabad.

In this regard, a major project for road carpeting was under consideration under which priority would be given to main Marakiz and other markets of the city. Simultaneously, CDA is going to re-carpet Kahuta Road with particular objective to facilitate Kahuta Industrial Estate.

In the first phase the authority would carpet the roads inside the Industrial Estate while in second phase, Illumination work would be carried out there.

