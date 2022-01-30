UrduPoint.com

CDA To Hire NESPAK Services For Mass Transit System

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hire NESPAK consultant for mass transit system to ensure provision of quality transport facilities to the federal capital residents.

It was decided in the 10th meeting of the Islamabad Federal Commission held under the chairmanship of authority's chairman Amer Ali Ahmed. It was decided that NESPAK would update the previous study in view of the current situation.

The meeting which was attended by officers of relevant departments and members of the commission discussed different proposals including provision of best traveling facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.

It was further agreed that the assistance of the Beaure Statistics Department would be sought to assist the Planning Commission in planning according to the 2017 census records, a news release on Sunday said.

In that regard, the Beaure of Statistics Department Islamabad would appoint a focal person to provide the required information to the Federal Commission and Planning Commission in a timely manner.

Moreover as for policy on additional floors, it was observed that more information and analysis of impact on parking as well as capacity of services need to be examined. Policies should be applicable to all and not selectively.

