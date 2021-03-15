CDA to hold auction of commercial plots on March 29

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hold a three days auction of 29 commercial plots on March 29 at Jinnah Convention Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hold a three days auction of 29 commercial plots on March 29 at Jinnah Convention Center.

The commercial plots of sector D-12, G-6, G-10, G-11, G-8, Blue Area, I-8, F-8, F-11, I-12 and other developed sectors will be presented for auction.

Plots of five star hotels, apartment hospitals, and petrol pumps are also included which would be presented for auction.

CDA official said that to provide the best opportunities of investment CDA has presented the plots in developed sectors for auction.

The authority has devised a special team to facilitate and guide the investors in this regard.

Brochures of plots for auction are available at one window Directorate and in the branches of selected bank.

CDA has also given an option of online buying of these brochures. Auction committee has decided to give 10% discount to those who would pay amount within 30 days of their successful bids. The committee has issued directions for the approval of building plan after the payment of first installment.

However, the investor will be given permission of construction on plot only when he would pay whole price of plot. Investors who would successfully get the approval of map before June 30 will be eligible to get benefit from Prime Minister Relief package.