CDA to hold auction of commercial, residential plots on Oct 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hold Auction of residential and commercial plots of different categories in various developed sectors of Islamabad on October 22 to October 24 here at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

All necessary arrangements have been finalized for the auction.

For transparent auction, Chairman CDA had constituted an eleven-member committee under the chairmanship of Member Finance, while the other members of the committee were Member Estate, Member (Planning and Design), Director General Law, Deputy Financial Advisor-II, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Estate Management-II, Director Estate Management-I (West) and Deputy Director, Finance Wing.

On the opening day of the three days open auction, residential plots of different sizes in the developed sectors G-10, F-10, F-11 and Sector D-12 of Islamabad would be auctioned on October 22, 2019.

Whereas, Commercial plots of different sectors of Islamabad would also be auctioned on October 23 and 24, 2019.

Plots of Blue Area F-7, Blue Area G-9 and Blue Area G-8 would be auctioned in addition to the commercial Plots in Markaz G-9, Markaz G-10, Markaz G-11, Markaz D-12, Markaz F-10, Markaz I-11and Markaz I-8.

�Other than the commercial Plots, the apartments plot of Diplomatic Enclave, Luxury Apartments in F-10 Markaz, Marriage Hall in Markaz G-9, Hospital Plot at G-11Markaz, Hotel plots of Garden Avenue Murree Road and Markaz I-8, Commercial Plots and petrol Pump Plot of IJP Road I-9/4 would also be offered in the open auction.

Similarly, the timber Plot of Sector I-11/2, Industrial Plots of Industrial Tri-Angle Kahuta, Industrial Plots of Sector I-10/3 and Park Enclave Commercial Plots would also be auctioned. Besides the Class-III Shopping Center in Sub-Sector� of G-9/1 and G-9/2, the Plots of Class-III Shopping Center of sector G-10/3, Sector G-11/3, Sector G-11/4, Sector D-12, Sector I-11/1 & I-11/2, Sector I-14/3 & I-14/4, Sector I-16/2 and Margalla Town would be presented during the open auction.

Auction Brochure containing the auction rules and other details can be obtained from the One Window Operation (OWO) Directorate. For thefacilitation of participants, CDA also arranged to establish special counters for the banks inside the Jinnah Convention Centre during auction days.

The auction would start at 10 am.