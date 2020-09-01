CDA to hold commercial plots auction from Sept 21

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hold auction of commercial plots from September 21 for promotion of construction industry in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hold auction of commercial plots from September 21 for promotion of construction industry in the country.

During the three days auction, the authority will offer plots including industrial, agro farm , apartment and class III shopping centre in sector G-9/1,G-9/2,G-10/3,G-11/4 and I-11/4 , said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The plots from G-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10 Markaz, Industrial Triangle Kahuta and from Blue Area New Vision would also be offered during the auction.

This was second auction of commercial plots the apex body was going to hold within short period of three months. In July, it held historic auction of commercial plots, the investors expressed overwhelming enthusiasm and the authority auctioned 12 plots of Blue Area New vision against 17.4 billion rupees. The upcoming auction was expected to further cement confidence of investors in investment friendly policies of the government in general and CDA investment friendly policies in particular.

The incumbent CDA administration was burning mid night oil to herald implementation of government policies regarding promotion of construction industry and restoration of investors' confidence. It announced special incentives for investors for previous auction of Blue Area New Vision plots. The authority held a two days long session with builders and developers last week and gave ears to all their problems to find solution. Consequently it announced several relief measures for builders and investors. The upcoming auction will prove to be another milestone in this direction.

The auction brochures were available at One Window Operation Directorate and designated branches of different banks. The civic agency had constituted a committee headed by Member Finance to conduct auction proceedings.