CDA To Hold ‘Margalla Tree Drive Session’ On June 27
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is going to hold a ‘Margalla Tree Drive Session’ on June 27 (Thursday) at the Jinnah Convention Center from 4:00 p.m.to 6:00 pm.
This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, which was also attended by environmental expert Rizwan Mehboob and other CDA officers.
Muhammad Ali said that the authority would also invite all the stakeholders such as the corporate sector, volunteers, the general public and educational institutions in the session.
He said the basic purpose of this session is to involve the community in the upcoming Margalla Hills Tree Plantation Drive, scheduled for the first week of July.
Muhammad Ali emphasized that the open house session will focus on ensuring the participation of all stakeholders in the preservation of the Margalla Hills.
He also mentioned that efforts will be made to address the damage caused by recent fires in the area.
The campaign, which will run under the hashtags #CDACares and #TreeDriveMargallahHills, aims to protect and enhance the wildlife and vegetation of the Margalla Hills.
The corporate sector and other stakeholders will collaborate with the CDA for the plantation drive and the discussions during the session will center on measures to improve the beauty, greenery and protection of the Margalla Hills.
