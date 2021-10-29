CDA to hold open 'kutcheri' on Saturday

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hold an open kutcheri on Saturday (tomorrow) in sector I-11/2 at 1030 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hold an open kutcheri on Saturday (tomorrow) in sector I-11/2 at 1030 hours.

The officers of the authority including member engineering will listen the problems faced by the residents in terms of sewerage, water supply and others to the development of the sector.

They will issue directions to the department concerned after listening to locals' queries for its early resolve.

The CDA administration has issued directives to all the departments to ensure weekly open kutcheri to provide maximum relief to the Federal capital residents.

The administration of civic agency has asked the dwellers to ensure their maximum participation at the open forum for appropriate solution to their problems.

Meanwhile, CDA continued its anti-encroachment drive on Friday and demolished several illegal structure that had been built illegally in front of 72 residential houses along Third Road at sector G-10/4.

According to a news release, issued on Friday the enforcement directorate along with the staff of environment and building control department has launched a special campaign in Islamabad to eliminate encroachments outside the houses.

During the campaign, illegal sheds, fences, entrances, grills, walls and rooms outside the residential houses were being removed with the help of heavy machinery while several residents were started removing encroachment itself in compliance of notices issued by the administration in that regard.

During the campaign, the authority has so far demolished around 282 encroachments outside various houses in different sectors of Islamabad. The operation will continue in the coming days.

The CDA administration has already warned the citizens to remove the encroachments outside their homes so as to avoid any damage during the operation.