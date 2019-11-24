UrduPoint.com
CDA To Improve Traffic Discipline On Nazim-ud-Din Road

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has issued directions for regulating and improving traffic discipline on Nazim-ud-Din road F-6/F-7 particularly at Kalsoom Chowk.

According to a press release issued here, Traffic Engineering Directorate of the authority was directed to prepare a comprehensive traffic improvement plan for the area.

Acting upon the directions, a traffic plan has been prepared and handed over to roads directorate of the authority for execution.

Under this traffic improvement plan, proper lane marking would be carried out, cat eyes separations would be created in addition to installation of proper direction signage which will help lead the commuters towards their destinations.

Moreover, a round-about would also be prepared with the cat-eyes which would also help regulate traffic in the vicinity.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authority is talking several steps to regulate the traffic and remove traffic interventions in the city.

