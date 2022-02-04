UrduPoint.com

CDA To Inaugurate Islamabad Art Gallery On Feb 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

CDA to inaugurate Islamabad Art Gallery on Feb 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) would inaugurate Islamabad Art Gallery (IAG) at F-9 Park Islamabad on February 6.

Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed will inaugurate the new Art Gallery at famous F-9 Park.

IAG would be a place for art and art enthusiasts in the heart of Islamabad. The artists community welcomed the establishment of new gallery.

Renowned artist Film Star and Producer Jamal Shah said that this was a visionary decision on part of Chairman CDA to add a fantastic landmark to the Cultural infrastructure of Islamabad and will remind people of the Serpentine Gallery in the Hide park London. It indeed is a very good news for the artists community to get new state of the art gallery.

He expressed the hope that the gallery would promote art and culture and will also create opportunities for the emerging artists.

