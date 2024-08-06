CDA To Increase Fees For Industrial Plots' Change Of Trade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board on Tuesday decided to increase the fees for the change of trade for industrial plots
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) board on Tuesday decided to increase the fees for the change of trade for industrial plots.
The 10th meeting of the CDA Board, chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, gave approval to increase the fees for the sub-division and amalgamation of industrial plots.
It is pertinent to mention that these fees have not been increased since 2005.
Furthermore, instructions were given to compile a list of industrial plots that are being used contrary to the allocated trade without CDA's approval.
The meeting also decided to hire a consultant under PPRA Rule (42F) for the establishment of a Safari Park in Islamabad.
The CDA Board accorded approval to the establishment of a Project Management Unit in the authority.
The Project Management Unit will oversee the work on various initiatives undertaken by CDA.
Recent Stories
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK7 minutes ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized7 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis7 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration26 minutes ago
-
Railways asks all DS to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land26 minutes ago
-
Director PDMA Punjab assures prompt action on rain emergencies, damaged buildings26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy observes Youm-e-Istehsal in Ottawa27 minutes ago
-
District Control Quality Control Board meets:37 minutes ago
-
Process of net-metering applications simplified37 minutes ago
-
UoS organizes farewell for two retired officials:47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh: FO47 minutes ago