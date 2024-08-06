Open Menu

CDA To Increase Fees For Industrial Plots' Change Of Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board on Tuesday decided to increase the fees for the change of trade for industrial plots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) board on Tuesday decided to increase the fees for the change of trade for industrial plots.

The 10th meeting of the CDA Board, chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, gave approval to increase the fees for the sub-division and amalgamation of industrial plots.

It is pertinent to mention that these fees have not been increased since 2005.

Furthermore, instructions were given to compile a list of industrial plots that are being used contrary to the allocated trade without CDA's approval.

The meeting also decided to hire a consultant under PPRA Rule (42F) for the establishment of a Safari Park in Islamabad.

The CDA Board accorded approval to the establishment of a Project Management Unit in the authority.

The Project Management Unit will oversee the work on various initiatives undertaken by CDA.

More Stories From Pakistan