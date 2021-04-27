CDA to install 35 skylights at Faisal Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will install 35 skylights at Faisal Mosque to make it more attractive at nights.

Some area of the mosque which is plunged into darkness due to dysfunctional lights, waiting attention of the civic agency for a long time.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the CDA chairman ordered to restore the lights for easy mobility of the visitors on immediate basis, a senior official told APP.

He said tenders had floated to initiate the work and for its timely completion.

A plan was also prepared to renovate the mosque which would not only enhance its beauty but eventually increase tourist influx across the country, he added.

It may be mention here that CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed seemed to be very active in restoring beauty of the capital city.

After assuming the charge he has created a fast-paced work environment where things are happening quickly.

