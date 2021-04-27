UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Install 35 Skylights At Faisal Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

CDA to install 35 skylights at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will install 35 skylights at Faisal Mosque to make it more attractive at nights.

Some area of the mosque which is plunged into darkness due to dysfunctional lights, waiting attention of the civic agency for a long time.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the CDA chairman ordered to restore the lights for easy mobility of the visitors on immediate basis, a senior official told APP.

He said tenders had floated to initiate the work and for its timely completion.

A plan was also prepared to renovate the mosque which would not only enhance its beauty but eventually increase tourist influx across the country, he added.

It may be mention here that CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed seemed to be very active in restoring beauty of the capital city.

After assuming the charge he has created a fast-paced work environment where things are happening quickly.

/395

Related Topics

Amir Ali May Capital Development Authority Mosque

Recent Stories

213 new corona virus cases reported in 24 hours

10 minutes ago

Mongolia receives medical equipment from abroad to ..

14 minutes ago

Probability of markets closure, citizens gear up f ..

23 minutes ago

TMA Baffa Pakhal kicks off 14 days long anti-encro ..

23 minutes ago

Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 16,000

23 minutes ago

Kakha Kuchava Appointed as Speaker of Georgian Par ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.