CDA To Install 6 More Tube Wells In Federal Capital

Wed 08th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Water Supply Directorate has issued tender for the installation of six new tube wells to improve water supply in the Federal capital.

The tube wells would be installed at various locations in New Blue Area and Farash Town as per the required conditions, said a news release on Tuesday.

It should be noted that the water supply department was taking inclusive steps for the convenience of the citizens.

In this regard, the CDA administration has also requested the citizens to refrain from reckless use of water so that more water can be used by the citizens and at the same time the citizens have been prohibited from deep boring, otherwise, legal action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, CDA management has instructed the concerned staff to disconnect illegal water connections.

