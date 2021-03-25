UrduPoint.com
CDA To Install Digital Flow Meter On Main Water Pipelines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

CDA to install digital flow meter on main water pipelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to install digital flow meters on main water pipelines, tube wells, and filtration plants to control water theft and water waste.

PC 1 with an estimated cost of Rs 166.419 million has been approved in this regard.

According to detail, the administration of CDA has decided to install digital flow meter for collecting the true data regarding the flow of water and to protect water theft and waste.

These meters will be installed on main pipelines, tube wells, and water filtration plants.

These meters will help in controlling the incident of water theft side by side telling the true figures regarding the flow of water. PC1 of the said project has been approved during the session of CDA DWP. This project will help CDA in better use of natural resources.

