CDA To Install LED Street Lights In Park Enclave Phase III

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will install Light Emitting Diode (LED) street lights at Park Enclave Phase III to provide a sense of security among the residents

The cost efficient LED based street lights would illuminate main avenues, link roads and commercial areas, said its spokesman on Friday.

He said Rs 47 million budget was allocated for the purpose whereas tender would be floated after the final approval from the CDA management.

It may be mention that the authority had set aside a sufficient amount of funds to ensure proper street lighting in the Federal capital.

The street light division had evolved a comprehensive plan to carry out work across the city following CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed's directions to improve street lights across the city.

These projects included installation of new street lights on various main highways, connecting roads, streets and markets of the city and maintenance of obsolete street lights.

