CDA to install pedestrian bridges at three different places

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking several steps to provide best possible facilities to the citizens including the installation of pedestrian bridges at three different places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking several steps to provide best possible facilities to the citizens including the installation of pedestrian bridges at three different places.

The civic body is going to install the bridges to facilitate pedestrians cross the Srinagar Highway, which are in the final stages so that road accidents can be reduced.

According to a press release, due to the installation of one of these three pedestrian bridges, on 28 January 2024 at 10pm Sector G-7/4 Opposite Chairman Office CDA, Metro Bus Station, Srinagar Highway will be completely closed for all types of traffic.

Moreover, the authority has also appealed to the Islamabad Traffic Police to arrange timely alternative routes to facilitate the public so that the citizens do not face any kind of difficulties.

Likewise, the CDA administration has also appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the Islamabad Traffic Police to avoid any kind of untoward incident.