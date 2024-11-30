Open Menu

CDA To Install Permanent Decorative Lights On Major Avenues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided decided to install decorative lights permanently on major thoroughfares to enhance beauty of the Federal capital.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the authority's chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday to review the Islamabad beautification plan.

In the first phase, LED floodlights will be installed along Constitution Avenue.

The Chairman CDA stated that the lights should be energy-efficient and cost-effective. He emphasized that effective and permanent measures should be taken for protection of lights.

He instructed to prepare PC-I of the project and to present it for approval at the earliest.

The Chairman CDA directed to carry out repair of all sign and direction boards installed in the city immediately under the Beautification. He instructed that a plan be presented to beautify the city's key buildings.

He directed that a team consisting of architects be formed to assist with the beautification plan.

The meeting decided that all avenues in the city would be beautified in phases.

During the briefing, it was informed that under the Beautification Plan, plants have been planted that will ensure the city remains adorned with beautiful flowers throughout the year.

The meeting was informed that the plan aims to balance the city's natural beauty with modernity. It was also mentioned that symmetry will be ensured among the elements contributing to the beautification of the city.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also said that a plan to enhance the facilities at F-9 Park should be presented.

He stated that Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park will be developed as a center for recreational activities.

More Stories From Pakistan