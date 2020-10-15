CDA to install security cameras at parks

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will install security cameras in various parks of the city to provide safe and secure environment to the visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will install security cameras in various parks of the city to provide safe and secure environment to the visitors.

In a meeting, chaired by Chairman CDA, Aamer Ali Ahmed, on Thursday, the Park Directorate was directed to work in liaison with Islamabad Police to keep watch on vile elements in and around the parks.

The meeting also decided to work in collaboration with safe city project to discourage and penalize littering by motorists on roads.

The motorists will be fined for littering after detecting their images through safe city cameras.

A control room will also be established to evolve a workable mechanism in that regard.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials of CDA and Federal capital Police.

Islamabad is witnessing a major upward shift in provision of municipal services to its residents after the government recently shifted four directorates from Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to the civic agency following large scale complaints of MCI inefficiency.