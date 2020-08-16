UrduPoint.com
CDA To Introduce E-filing In Finance And Law Wing

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

CDA to introduce e-filing in finance and law wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority(CDA) will introduce e-filing system in Finance and Law Wing's to ensure transparency, austerity, security and rapidity in day to day office business.

E-filing system which is likely to get operational in a couple of months would be expanded to other directorates as well, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The civic agency had already shifted the office working of Administration and Human Resource Development Directorates to e-filing which was functioning successfully now.

The shifting of office filing system from paper files to e-files was the outcome of a strategy of the CDA administration to introduce best practices.

The authority had taken a number of initiatives to streamline office working with objective to facilitate the general public and decided to introduce e filing system in the authority back in April this year.

