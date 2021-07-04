CDA to involve volunteers for monitoring of development work in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to launch several initiatives to make the institution more responsive to people and improve interactive mediums with public.

According to an official source, CDA has finalized to set up teams of citizens comprising traders, students and residents which would carry out inspection of work done and report back through CDA website.

These citizen volunteers would not only serve as a check on quality of work but also extend the outreach of management. A form has been developed which would be circulated and then citizens would examine works according to checklist.

In addition to this, the app "Lets fix islamabad" will also be made functional by August 1,2021 where people can snap and post any complaint related to Pot hole, kerbstone condition, parks, streetlights.

Furthermore, CDA is also launching its call centre from August this year, for increased interaction with public in our effort to make CDA more responsive. The call Center will serve as complaint registration as well as complaint redressal mechanism. The call center will provide update on applications submitted to CDA management.