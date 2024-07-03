CDA To Launch 30 Electric Buses On Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is likely to launch the operation of 30 electric buses on different routes of the federal capital to facilitate the residents on July 5 (Friday).
“The buses had arrived in Islamabad last month which will be operational to mitigate the problems being faced by the travelers of the twin cities,” official sources in the CDA told APP.
The sources said that the inauguration ceremony is likely to attend by senior dignitaries, officials of CDA and other relevant departments.
Chairman CDA, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa is not only putting maximum efforts to facilitate the residents of the federal capital by enhancing facilities but also beautifying the city on modern lines.
They said that these buses would run on two routes including National University of Science and Technology (NUST) to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and ‘PIMS to Bari Imam.
The first route would start from NUST and end at PIMS after passing through G-11 Markaz, G-10 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, and G-8 Markaz, they added.
They said the second route would start from PIMS and conclude at Bari Imam after passing through G-7, G-6, Melody, Aabpara, Ataturk Road, Serena Hotel, Foreign Office, Radio Pakistan, and the Diplomatic Enclave.
The sources said that the authority has planned to run more buses in Islamabad as 70 more such vehicles are expected to arrive in the capital city from Karachi. After manufacturing, 60 more buses will be on their way to Islamabad from China.
On the other hand, they said that the remaining 130 buses would operate on 11 routes to connect rural and urban areas of the federal capital.
Initially, they said 30 buses would operate from the Convention Centre where the CDA has installed a charging station with six charging points.
While, for 70 other buses, which are about to reach Islamabad from Karachi, they said the CDA has set up the facility at the H-9 metro depot.
The sources said that the CDA is also working on the construction of bus depots at three different places including at Zero Point, I-9, and Taramri.
