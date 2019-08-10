CDA to launch Capital Roads Information System App by month end

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is going to launch a mobile App 'Capital Roads Information System (CRIS)' by the end of August with an aim towards development of smart highway project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) is going to launch a mobile App 'Capital Roads Information System (CRIS)' by the end of August with an aim towards development of smart highway project.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed, who was given a briefing here about the CRIS App on Saturday, finalized its prototype of app, a press release said.

The App will be linked up with Islamabad Highway and also with Kashmir Highway Green Wave Smart Signaling regime. It is also likely to be linked with police, traffic police and 1122.

It may be mentioned, the CDA management had abandoned procurement of luxury jeeps for officers two months back and focused funding on road safety and automation projects.