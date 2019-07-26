CDA to launch development work in Park Enclave phase II

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to launch development work in Park Enclave Phase-II after boosting the development activities in its residual area of phase I

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) has decided to launch development work in Park Enclave Phase-II after boosting the development activities in its residual area of phase I.

The CDA management has directed the formations concerned to complete codal formalities and formulate plans within three months in order to start development work in Park Enclave Phase-II, a press release received here on Friday said.

The civic agency would coordinate with Islamabad Capital Territory administration and other departments concerned to resolve administrative and other technical issues pertaining to Park Enclave-II. It was also decided by the CDA management that the first phase of residential area of the project would be developed, so that allottees be handed over the possession of their plots. Later, the development work would be carried out in commercial area so that commercial plots could be auctioned to facilitate the allottees of the project.

Meanwhile, CDA board has approved the revised schedule, proportionately extend by one year, for allottees of Park Enclave phase-II. However, transfer of plots would be made on last payable amount and as per existing rules.

The CDA launched Park Enclave Scheme, Phase-II, Block-A in 2016 and allotted 300 residential plots measuring one kanal for Rs 41,000 per square yard through open manual balloting. However, due to missing priorities, development activities at the project could not be initiated. On the other hand, the allottees were persistently requested for handing over possession of their plots.

After taking up different stalled projects, present management has started development activities on many projects, many are in pipeline and on several projects work would be launched soon as fulfillment of codal formalities is at final stages.