CDA to launch online tax payment system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) would soon launch online tax payment system to enable the residents of Federal capital to pay their taxes using internet banking accounts without the hassle of standing in long queues for payment of dues.

The online payment system will provide much needed relief and convenience to the taxpayers, besides having positive impact on the payment system's efficiency and effectiveness.

CDA management is taking concrete steps for providing state of the art facilities to the residents, says a news release.

In addition to exploring new avenues of revenue generation, existing revenue generation resources are being also strengthened.

Once cash strapped CDA, had started gradually gaining financial stability since last one year and now due to effective policies and confidence of the general public in these policies, authority is racing towards gaining financial stability.

CDA has collected revenue amounting to Rs 989 million in the first quarter of the current financial year as comparing to the targets of Rs 2,000 million.

The revenue generated will be spent on the development of the city particularly for executing public welfare projects, beautification and uplift of infrastructure of the city.