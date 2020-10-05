UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Launch Online Tax Payment System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:33 PM

CDA to launch online tax payment system

Capital Development Authority (CDA) would soon launch online tax payment system to enable the residents of federal capital to pay their taxes using internet banking accounts without the hassle of standing in long queues for payment of dues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) would soon launch online tax payment system to enable the residents of Federal capital to pay their taxes using internet banking accounts without the hassle of standing in long queues for payment of dues.

The online payment system will provide much needed relief and convenience to the taxpayers, besides having positive impact on the payment system's efficiency and effectiveness.

CDA management is taking concrete steps for providing state of the art facilities to the residents, says a news release.

In addition to exploring new avenues of revenue generation, existing revenue generation resources are being also strengthened.

Once cash strapped CDA, had started gradually gaining financial stability since last one year and now due to effective policies and confidence of the general public in these policies, authority is racing towards gaining financial stability.

CDA has collected revenue amounting to Rs 989 million in the first quarter of the current financial year as comparing to the targets of Rs 2,000 million.

The revenue generated will be spent on the development of the city particularly for executing public welfare projects, beautification and uplift of infrastructure of the city.

Related Topics

Internet Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

Auto loans down 7.6 pct in 2019, as consumers tend ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Oncology Society hosts panel discussion o ..

35 minutes ago

DHA organises webinar on robust performance manage ..

50 minutes ago

Bremen sell ex-Everton midfielder Klaassen back to ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Likely Peaked in Palestine in September, ..

2 minutes ago

Lyon loan Italy defender De Sciglio from Juventus

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.