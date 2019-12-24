CDA to launch operation against building by laws violation

(@FahadShabbir)

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to launch a comprehensive operation in approved housing societies situated in Zone II and Zone V of the city against violations of building and zoning regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) has decided to launch a comprehensive operation in approved housing societies situated in Zone II and Zone V of the city against violations of building and zoning regulations.

The drive would ensure the implementation of building by-laws and curtail haphazard constructions in the outskirts of the city particularly in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of Islamabad, a press release issued by CDA on Tuesday said.

During the operation, Building Control Directorate �II would carried out sealing of the premises violating the building and zoning regulations 2005 and demolishing of illegal constructions.

It may be mention here that earlier the civic agency has given sufficient time to housing societies, individual builders and others for obtaining approval of their building plans from the authority and address violations on their own and to follow the building and zoning regulations in true letter and spirit.

In this connection, initially field operations were conducted in different housing societies aimed to instigate people who have invested in the private housing societies in different Zones of CDA to submit their building plans for obtaining formal approval for the competent authorities and remove violations from their Commercial or residential premises.

Citizens in large number approached the authority for the approval of commercial and residential building plans and removed violations voluntarily on their own. However, now in the second phase action is being taken against the violators who have not yet complied the instructions of the authority even after lapse of ample time.