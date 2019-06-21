UrduPoint.com
CDA To Launch State Of The Art Traffic Control System In IBD

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:42 PM

CDA has decided to introduce Intelligent Transportation System , the state of the art traffic control system in federal capital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) CDA has decided to introduce Intelligent Transportation System , the state of the art traffic control system in Federal capital.This system is being launched in Islamabad for the first time in the country to meet the respective requirements of traffic.This system is being introduced on Islamabad Expressway signal free corridor from Zero Point to Rawat.

. The traffic plying on Expressway from Zero point to Rawat will be controlled through this system at different sections.

Under this system CCTV cameras will be installed on Express way at the distance of every 3 kilometers.

They will cover the distance of 500 meters. Traffic Control Centre (TCC) will also be set up. This centre will be linked to all installations on signal free Islamabad Expressway. These installations will include back light, LED video wall screen, video wall controller, video storage. Electronic transmission system will be key ingredient of this traffic system.

