CDA To Launch Tree Plantation Drive, Boost Forest Fire Management
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a meeting with environmental expert Rizwan Mehboob on Thursday to discuss strategies for environmental protection and forest conservation in the capital.
The discussions centered on preserving Islamabad’s forest cover, preventing forest fires, and launching an extensive tree plantation campaign this year.
Chairman Randhawa highlighted the critical need for a robust strategy to prevent forest fires in the National Hill Park before the onset of the fire season.
During the meeting, environmentalist Rizwan Mehboob pledged his voluntary support to assist the CDA in managing and mitigating forest fires.
Chairman Randhawa also announced plans to incorporate advanced technology, such as drones and helicopters, for aerial seeding as part of the plantation drive.
“We aim to engage students from educational institutions and the corporate sector in this tree plantation campaign to ensure maximum community participation,” stated Chairman Randhawa.
He further revealed that the CDA is initiating several projects to promote tourism and enhance recreational facilities in Islamabad. These include the development of a safari park, which is expected to become a key attraction for residents and visitors. The meeting was also attended by the Member Environment and DG Environment.
