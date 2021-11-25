CDA to launch waste segregation, recycling project in federal capital

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its effort to achieve zero waste city target was going to launch its first-ever waste segregation project to separate non-recyclable and organic household waste from the source point and reuse the dry waste as a byproduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its effort to achieve zero waste city target was going to launch its first-ever waste segregation project to separate non-recyclable and organic household waste from the source point and reuse the dry waste as a byproduct.

The CDA in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was initiating the project in Sector E-7, Margalla Retreat, Park Enclave, and I-8 on a pilot basis for three months.

Under the project, UNDP would provide two separate colors shopping bags in all the houses in these sectors for three months to separate dry and other garbage at the source point, a CDA official told APP.

The segregated waste collection would be ensured through six garbage collecting vehicles of the Sanitation Department of the civic agency.

"The Kitchen waste will be segregated and disposed of through decomposition process, while dry waste or inorganic waste will be recycled to make dustbins, park furniture, and other items that CDA will install back in the same sectors," he added.

The project initially covered four pilot sites which would be extended to other sectors of the Capital after promising outcomes of the pilot phase, he told.

