UrduPoint.com

CDA To Launch Waste Segregation, Recycling Project In Federal Capital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:26 PM

CDA to launch waste segregation, recycling project in federal capital

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its effort to achieve zero waste city target was going to launch its first-ever waste segregation project to separate non-recyclable and organic household waste from the source point and reuse the dry waste as a byproduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its effort to achieve zero waste city target was going to launch its first-ever waste segregation project to separate non-recyclable and organic household waste from the source point and reuse the dry waste as a byproduct.

The CDA in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was initiating the project in Sector E-7, Margalla Retreat, Park Enclave, and I-8 on a pilot basis for three months.

Under the project, UNDP would provide two separate colors shopping bags in all the houses in these sectors for three months to separate dry and other garbage at the source point, a CDA official told APP.

The segregated waste collection would be ensured through six garbage collecting vehicles of the Sanitation Department of the civic agency.

"The Kitchen waste will be segregated and disposed of through decomposition process, while dry waste or inorganic waste will be recycled to make dustbins, park furniture, and other items that CDA will install back in the same sectors," he added.

The project initially covered four pilot sites which would be extended to other sectors of the Capital after promising outcomes of the pilot phase, he told.

395

Related Topics

Vehicles Same Undp Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations ..

PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations

1 minute ago
 Current players lack passion, focus: Aqeel Khan

Current players lack passion, focus: Aqeel Khan

1 minute ago
 PITB to implement HRMIS at NHMP and BOI: Agreement ..

PITB to implement HRMIS at NHMP and BOI: Agreements Signed

10 minutes ago
 NBF publishes 476 titles with 8,333,400 copies dur ..

NBF publishes 476 titles with 8,333,400 copies during last three years

2 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed in kasur

Two brick kilns sealed in kasur

3 minutes ago
 From crypto to Covid: Why auction prices are rocke ..

From crypto to Covid: Why auction prices are rocketing

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.