UrduPoint.com

CDA To Make Public Places Disabled Friendly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 07:25 PM

CDA to make public places disabled friendly

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Usman Younis on Thursday directed the formations concerned to make all public and private buildings disabled-friendly, ensuring all the required facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Usman Younis on Thursday directed the formations concerned to make all public and private buildings disabled-friendly, ensuring all the required facilities.

In order to ensure safe and easy access to persons with disabilities, the CDA shall take immediate measures to make all public places/buildings in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as disabled friendly through the provision of necessary infrastructure including ramps, lifts, toilets etc".

The chairman directed that in the future all new public places/buildings in ICT shall be designed and constructed in a manner to address the special needs of persons with disabilities.

"CDA, through its building directorate shall also ensure the provision of the same facilities in private buildings within its jurisdiction", he said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Same Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Govt to conduct inquiry of Gujranwala's firing inc ..

Govt to conduct inquiry of Gujranwala's firing incident: Qamar Zaman Kaira

25 seconds ago
 Security beefed up in provincial metropolis

Security beefed up in provincial metropolis

27 seconds ago
 Women chamber delegation calls on Punjab governor

Women chamber delegation calls on Punjab governor

30 seconds ago
 Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Gujr ..

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Gujranwala

17 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Homes qua ..

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Homes qualify for main final

17 minutes ago
 German Ambassador lauds PAF professionalism, excep ..

German Ambassador lauds PAF professionalism, exceptional progress made through i ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.