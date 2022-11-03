CDA to make public places disabled friendly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Usman Younis on Thursday directed the formations concerned to make all public and private buildings disabled-friendly, ensuring all the required facilities.

In order to ensure safe and easy access to persons with disabilities, the CDA shall take immediate measures to make all public places/buildings in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as disabled friendly through the provision of necessary infrastructure including ramps, lifts, toilets etc".

The chairman directed that in the future all new public places/buildings in ICT shall be designed and constructed in a manner to address the special needs of persons with disabilities.

"CDA, through its building directorate shall also ensure the provision of the same facilities in private buildings within its jurisdiction", he said.