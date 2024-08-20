Open Menu

CDA To Offer Internship To Quaid-e-Azam University Students

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start internship programme to Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) students to enhance their capacity in various fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start internship programme to Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) students to enhance their capacity in various fields.

The CDA chairman, Mohammad Ali Randhawa, in a meeting, proposed an MoU to offer internships to the versity students in the federal apex agency, particularly in the Environment, IT, and HR departments.

The IT students from QAU will assist the authority in conducting a cyber security and audit.

The meeting was held between QAU's Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, and Chairman CDA, marked the beginning of a promising collaboration between the two institutions.

The discussion focused on various initiatives, including a plantation drive in the Quaid-e-Azam Enclave in Margalla Hills, where students from the university will participate.

Chairman Randhawa appreciated the students' enthusiasm and suggested assigning special numbers to motivate them in maintaining the planted trees.

The meeting also explored potential collaborations on upcoming CDA projects, including Silicon Valley and the Four-Tier Data Center.

Vice-Chancellor Akhtar was briefed on these initiatives, which aim to create employment opportunities for thousands of youth.

Quaid-e-Azam University's graduate students are expected to contribute significantly to these projects.

Furthermore, Chairman Randhawa assured the completion of the Second Avenue near Quaid-e-Azam University soon, which will be linked with Margalla Road.

He also pledged to provide all necessary resources for the convenience of the university's students.

More Stories From Pakistan