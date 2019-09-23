CDA to open dualized Ataturk Avenue for traffic within couple of days

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Dualized Ataturk Avenue from Khyaban-e-Shorwardy to NADRA chowk would be opened for traffic within next few days, Said Spokesperson of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Concerned formations have been tasked for immediate completion of prime coat and carpeting on the Avenue.

In this context, drainage system and other allied work on the avenue has been completed while compaction work is at final stages. Similarly, base and sub-base work on the portion from Fazal-e-Haq Raod to NADRA Chowk is also in progress which is also being completed at fast pace.

Project of dualization of Ataturk Avenue was started more than three years back, to address traffic congestion problems, however, due to different issues progress on the project remained slow.

Cognizing the importance of the project, the incumbent management, few months earlier decided to take up early completion of the project.

In this connection, after removing all impediments and ensuring effective supervision, construction work was geared up which is now at final stages.