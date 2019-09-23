UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Open Dualized Ataturk Avenue For Traffic Within Couple Of Days

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:48 PM

CDA to open dualized Ataturk Avenue for traffic within couple of days

Dualized Ataturk Avenue from Khyaban-e-Shorwardy to NADRA chowk would be opened for traffic within next few days, Said Spokesperson of Capital Development Authority (CDA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Dualized Ataturk Avenue from Khyaban-e-Shorwardy to NADRA chowk would be opened for traffic within next few days, Said Spokesperson of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Concerned formations have been tasked for immediate completion of prime coat and carpeting on the Avenue.

In this context, drainage system and other allied work on the avenue has been completed while compaction work is at final stages. Similarly, base and sub-base work on the portion from Fazal-e-Haq Raod to NADRA Chowk is also in progress which is also being completed at fast pace.

Project of dualization of Ataturk Avenue was started more than three years back, to address traffic congestion problems, however, due to different issues progress on the project remained slow.

Cognizing the importance of the project, the incumbent management, few months earlier decided to take up early completion of the project.

In this connection, after removing all impediments and ensuring effective supervision, construction work was geared up which is now at final stages.

Related Topics

Traffic Progress Capital Development Authority National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

CDA ensuing vigilance in Katchi Abadies to avoid u ..

1 second ago

Hong Kong stocks suffer more losses 23 September 2 ..

2 seconds ago

Gov't releases Rs 90.6 bn under PSDP 2019-20

4 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) opens admissio ..

7 seconds ago

Asian Study Group to pay tribute to Pakistan's ric ..

3 minutes ago

OGDCL injects 13 new wells in production gathering ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.